Cloudy skies will join scattered shower and storm chances throughout Monday. High pressure will build in Tuesday, decreasing clouds and bringing warmer temperatures to the area. The trend will continue into late week, before our next storm chance Friday. For more forecast info, http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: High 70˚/ Low 50˚ Scattered Showers
Tuesday: High 78˚/ Low 57˚ Isolated Showers
Wednesday: High 81˚/ Low 60˚ Partly Sunny
Thursday: High 82˚/ Low 63˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: High 76°/ Low 60° Scattered Storms
