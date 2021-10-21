Scattered showers, along with a few rumbles of thunder, will accompany a passing cold front Thursday. Brisk, northwest winds will follow, bringing a reinforcing shot of colder air to finish out the workweek. Saturday appears dry, before our next chance for rain arrives Sunday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday Low 56˚ / High 73˚ Scattered Showers
Friday Low 46˚ / High 64˚ Partly Sunny
Saturday Low 45˚ / High 70˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday Low 49˚ / High 72˚ Scattered Storms
Monday Low 60˚ / High 78˚ Scattered Showers