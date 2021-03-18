Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast Thursday as a low pressure system pulls just north of our vicinity. High pressure will bring a cooler feel Friday under decreasing cloud cover. Sunshine will follow through the weekend, with highs returning to the low 60s. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: Low 56˚ / High 60˚ Scattered Showers/Storms
Friday: Low 40˚ / High 53˚ Decreasing Clouds
Saturday: Low 34˚ / High 60˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: Low 36˚ / High 63˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: Low 37˚ / High 70˚ Mostly Sunny
Commented