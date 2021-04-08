Scattered showers and storms Thursday morning will taper off as we progress through the day. Friday brings periods of sunshine and warmer temperatures before another weathermaker brings widespread showers and storms back into the mix Saturday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: Low 56˚ / High 71˚ Scattered AM Storms
Friday: Low 52˚ / High 78˚ Isolated Storms
Saturday: Low 53˚ / High 71˚ Showers / Storms Likely
Sunday: Low 45˚ / High 70˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: Low 48˚ / High 74˚ Mostly Sunny
