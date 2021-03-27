Scattered showers and storms Sunday morning will make way to decreasing clouds this afternoon. Sunshine accompanies us through the first few days of the new workweek before another round of showers and storms arrive Wednesday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 54˚ / High 60˚ Scattered AM Storms
Monday: Low 36˚ / High 63˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 45˚ / High 70˚ Partly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 45˚ / High 57˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday: Low 31˚ / High 52˚ Mostly Sunny
