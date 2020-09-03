Scattered showers and storms will continue to plague the area Thursday. The good news is that a cold front will follow late tonight into Friday, opening the door to beautiful conditions for the vast majority of Labor Day weekend. Expect lower temps, along with lower humidity under rays of sunshine.
For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Thursday: High 85˚/ Low 70˚ Scattered Storms
Friday: High 82˚/ Low 70˚ Isolated Storms
Saturday: High 80˚/ Low 59˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: High 82˚/ Low 60˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: High 84˚/ Low 62˚ Isolated PM Storms
