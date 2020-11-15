Scattered showers early on will be joined by stout northwest winds howling at 40-plus mph. This will be the result of a strong cold front passing through that’ll bring a reinforcing jolt of colder air as we start the new workweek. High pressure follows, keeping conditions rather quiet. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Sunday: High 60˚/ Low 54˚ Scattered AM Showers / WINDY

Monday: High 60˚/ Low 34˚ Mostly Sunny

Tuesday: High 55°/ Low 36° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday: High 57˚/ Low 29˚ Mostly Sunny

Thursday: High 64˚/ Low 39˚ Mostly Sunny

