Scattered showers early on will be joined by stout northwest winds howling at 40-plus mph. This will be the result of a strong cold front passing through that’ll bring a reinforcing jolt of colder air as we start the new workweek. High pressure follows, keeping conditions rather quiet. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: High 60˚/ Low 54˚ Scattered AM Showers / WINDY
Monday: High 60˚/ Low 34˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: High 55°/ Low 36° Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: High 57˚/ Low 29˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: High 64˚/ Low 39˚ Mostly Sunny
