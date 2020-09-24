Scattered showers will be present across the area today as highs hold between the upper 60s and low 70s. We should be warmer and drier Friday, but we can’t completely rule out an afternoon shower. Disturbances keep hit and miss chances for rain around through the weekend. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Thursday: High 73°/ Low 57° Scattered Showers

Friday: High 77˚/ Low 58˚ Isolated Showers

Saturday: High 82˚/ Low 63˚ Isolated PM Storms

Sunday: High 83˚/ Low 64˚ Scattered PM Storms

Monday: High 79˚/ Low 59˚ Mostly Sunny

Meteorologist, founder of WxOrNotBG.com

