Showers and storms will be scattered across the area early Tuesday before drier conditions arrive behind a passing cold front in the afternoon. Clouds hang tough overnight, with the possibility of a few hit-and-miss showers returning Wednesday. Chances for the wet stuff increase again Wednesday night into Thursday as another cold front plows through. For a detailed forecast, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Tuesday: High 64/Low 55, scattered morning showers/storms
- Wednesday: High 63/Low 44, isolated showers
- Thursday: High 70/Low 50, showers/storms likely
- Friday: High 58/Low 50, scattered storms
- Saturday: High 53/Low 39, scattered showers/storms
