Scattered showers through the early part of Saturday will gradually taper off through this afternoon and evening. High pressure will build in tonight, giving us a sunny, drier end to the weekend. Warmer temperatures arrive Monday with highs near 60, before more rain chances return Tuesday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.

Saturday: 54˚/ 40˚ Scattered Showers

Sunday: 52˚/ 29˚ Mostly Sunny

Monday: 58˚/ 33˚ Partly Sunny

Tuesday: 60˚/ 39˚ Scattered Showers

Wednesday: 55˚/ 39˚ Scattered Showers

Meteorologist, founder http://wxornotbg.com

0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.