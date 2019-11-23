Scattered showers through the early part of Saturday will gradually taper off through this afternoon and evening. High pressure will build in tonight, giving us a sunny, drier end to the weekend. Warmer temperatures arrive Monday with highs near 60, before more rain chances return Tuesday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Saturday: 54˚/ 40˚ Scattered Showers
Sunday: 52˚/ 29˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: 58˚/ 33˚ Partly Sunny
Tuesday: 60˚/ 39˚ Scattered Showers
Wednesday: 55˚/ 39˚ Scattered Showers
