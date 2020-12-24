A scattered wintry mix early Thursday will change to scattered snow showers. Temperatures will fall throughout, making slick spots on the roads a possibility. The coldest air of the season thus far arrives Christmas Day, giving hope for a white Christmas, should we see enough of the white stuff fall. Accumulations will be minor, if anything at all. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Thursday: Low 26° / High 34° Scattered Snow Showers
Friday: Low 13° / High 25° Isolated Snow Showers
Saturday: Low 19˚ / High 43˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: Low 30˚ / High 53˚ Isolated Showers
Monday: Low 35˚ / High 44˚ Isolated Showers
