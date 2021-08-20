Scattered storm chances remain the name of the weather game Friday as we finish out the workweek. Much of the same can be anticipated to start the weekend as well. We should dry out to an extent Sunday under more sunshine, however, it’ll be the hottest day, with highs stretching to 90. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday Low 65° / High 86° Scattered Storms
Saturday Low 69˚ / High 88˚ Scattered Storms
Sunday Low 71˚ / High 89˚ Isolated PM Storms
Monday: Low 69˚ / High 92˚ Isolated PM Storms
Tuesday Low 70˚ / High 93˚ Isolated PM Storms