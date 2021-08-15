Scattered storm chances will remain in the forecast Sunday as a weak cold front meanders over the area. Outside of rain chances, it’ll be partly sunny and tolerable in the humidity department. All eyes are on Tropical Storm Fred early this week, as its track suggests ample moisture will become available, leading to continued rain/storm chances. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday Low 66˚ / High 85˚ Scattered Storms
Monday Low 68˚ / High 86˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday Low 66˚ / High 84˚ Scattered Storms
Wednesday Low 68˚ / High 85˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday Low 67˚ / High 86˚ Scattered Storms