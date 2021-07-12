Scattered storms will remain on the docket Monday into Tuesday. Some storms could be strong, with damaging winds and small hail not out of the question. The bigger concern will be additional rainfall. With saturated soils, heavy rain will ultimately rub salt in the wound with the flooding issues we’ve had. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: Low 70˚ / High 83˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday: Low 71˚ / High 84˚ Storms Likely
Wednesday: Low 69˚ / High 88˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday: Low 72˚ / High 92˚ Scattered Storms
Friday: Low 70˚ / High 90˚ Scattered Storms