Scattered storms will be on the docket Monday as a wave of energy rolls through. We’ll keep cloud cover around Tuesday, before a series of disturbances follows Wednesday into Thursday, bringing rain back into the forecast. Cooler, drier air will filter in as we finish out the work week and head into the weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: High 84° / Low 68° Scattered Storms
Tuesday: High 85˚/ Low 70˚ Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday: High 84˚/ Low 72˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday: High 84˚/ Low 70˚ Scattered Storms
Friday: High 81˚ / Low 70˚ Partly Sunny
