Scattered storm chances will be present across the area Sunday as a stout cold front plows through. Some storms could be strong to marginally severe, with damaging wind, frequent lightning and localized flooding the primary threats. The heat really cranks up as we enter the new work week, with highs potentially reaching the mid to upper 90s. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Sunday: 88˚/ 68˚ Scattered Storms
Monday: 91˚/ 66˚ Isolated Storms
Tuesday: 94˚/ 68˚ Scattered Storms
Wednesday: 95˚/ 67˚Scattered Storms
Thursday: Low 94˚/ 74˚ Scattered Storms
