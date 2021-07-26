Scattered storm chances will remain in the forecast Monday as a cold front infringes on the area. Otherwise it’ll stay partly sunny and hot, with afternoon highs settling in the low 90s. Isolated rain chances will linger Tuesday, before we dry out at midweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: Low 71˚ / High 89˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday: Low 70˚ / High 91˚ Isolated Storms
Wednesday: Low 68˚ / High 93˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: Low 72˚ / High 96˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: Low 74˚ / High 92˚ Scattered Storms