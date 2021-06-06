Scattered storms will be present across the area Sunday as moisture pools in from the Gulf. We’ll see a continuation of this summer pattern, with rain and storm chances through much of the upcoming workweek; peak rain coverage will occur during the afternoon hours of each day. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 64˚ / High 84˚ Scattered Storms
Monday: Low 68˚ / High 82˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday: Low 65˚ / High 81˚ Scattered Storms
Wednesday: Low 69˚ / High 80˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday: Low 67˚ / High 83˚ Scattered Storms