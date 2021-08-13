Scattered storm chances will be present throughout Friday as highs once again rise between the low and mid 90s. We’ll keep chances for scattered activity around through the weekend and into early next week as well, as numerous disturbances move through. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday Low 73˚ / High 93˚ Scattered Storms
Saturday Low 72˚ / High 87˚ Scattered Storms
Sunday Low 66˚ / High 85˚ Isolated Storms
Monday Low 68˚ / High 86˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday Low 66˚ / High 84˚ Scattered Storms