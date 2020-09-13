Scattered storms chances will remain in the forecast thanks to a passing cold front Sunday. By this evening, cooler, drier weather will begin to settle in across the area. Sunny skies join much more comfortable conditions as we enter the new work week, with lower humidity being a contributing factor. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Sunday: High 82˚/ Low 70˚ Scattered Storms
Monday: High 81˚/ Low 64˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: High 80˚/ Low 58˚ Partly Sunny
Wednesday: High 82˚/ Low 65˚ Scattered Showers
Thursday: High 78˚/ Low 64˚ Scattered Storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.