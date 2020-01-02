Widespread rain showers will engulf the area Thursday, thanks to abundant moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain stays in the forecast into Friday before a stout cold front plows through. Behind the front, icy winds will bring a raw, cold feel to start the weekend, along with the possibility of a scattered wintry mix. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 54/Low 47, showers likely
- Friday: High 60/Low 48, showers likely
- Saturday: High 39/Low 34, scattered AM wintry mix
- Sunday: High 50/Low 28, partly sunny
- Monday: High 48/Low 31, mostly sunny
