Decreasing clouds will be accompanied by a reinforcing shot of colder air Monday. More sunshine will result in warmer readings Tuesday, before rain and storm chances arrive with our next weather maker come midweek. The good news is that sunshine should return for Thanksgiving. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: High 52˚/ Low 34˚ Decreasing Clouds
Tuesday: High 58˚/ Low 34˚Partly Sunny
Wednesday: High 63˚/ Low 48˚ Showers & Storms Likely
Thursday: High 59˚/ Low 39˚ Partly Sunny
Friday: High 60°/ Low 40° Scattered Showers
