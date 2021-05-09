Shower and storm chances will be with us Sunday to finish out the weekend. Some storms could become strong/severe. Lingering showers Monday morning will make way to sunshine by the afternoon. We’ll catch a break from the action Tuesday, before our next rain chances arrive at midweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Sunday: Low 54˚ / High 75˚ Showers/Storms Likely

Monday: Low 47˚ / High 65˚ Scattered Showers

Tuesday: Low 50˚ / High 67˚ Partly Sunny

Wednesday: Low 42˚ / High 67˚ Scattered PM Storms

Thursday: Low 46˚ / High 68˚ Partly Sunny