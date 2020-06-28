Shower and storm chances will continue Sunday in response to a cold front shifting southeast over the area. It’ll be cooler as a result, with highs making it to the mid 80s. An active pattern will remain in place through the early part of this week, as multiple disturbances arrive from the west. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Sunday: 86˚/ 72˚ Scattered Storms
Monday: 90˚/ 71˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday: 88˚/ 70˚ Storms Likely
Wednesday: 85˚/ 70˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday: 87˚/ 69˚ Storms Likely
