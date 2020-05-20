Dense fog early Wednesday will lift out to partly cloudy skies. Scattered shower and storm chances will also be present as highs hit about 70 degrees. Thursday will be similar before a warming trend sees highs in the 80s Friday into Saturday. Unfortunately, we’ll have to keep chances for the wet stuff in the forecast. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
Wednesday: High 70/Low 55, scattered showers
Thursday: High 73/Low 54, scattered showers
Friday: High 80/Low 59, scattered storms
Saturday: High 84/Low 62, scattered storms
Sunday: High 85/Low 65, scattered storms
