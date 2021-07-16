Scattered shower and storm chances make a return Friday as we finish out the workweek. Unfortunately, activity will continue through the weekend as a cold front takes its sweet time pushing south of the area. Flooding could become an issue, before more subtle conditions settle in early next week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 70˚ / High 90˚ Scattered Storms
Saturday: Low 71˚ / High 88˚ Storms Likely
Sunday: Low 70˚ / High 85˚ Storms Likely
Monday: Low 68˚ / High 82˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday: Low 66˚ / High 87˚ Mostly Sunny