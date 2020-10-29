For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: High 67˚/ Low 56˚Showers/Storms Likely
Friday: High 54°/ Low 42° Partly Sunny
Saturday: High 62˚/ Low 36˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: High 58˚/ Low 44˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: High 54˚/ Low 29˚ Mostly Sunny
