Likely shower and thunderstorm chances will plague the final day of the workweek Friday. Some of the storms could become strong, especially this afternoon. Gradually clearing skies accompany a cool breeze out of the northwest to start Memorial Day weekend. This will result in cooler conditions, with highs only hitting the mid-60s. Warmer conditions will follow. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 67˚ / High 78˚ Storms Likely
Saturday: Low 50˚ / High 66˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: Low 47˚ / High 73˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: Low 52˚ / High 81˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 58˚ / High 80˚ Scattered Storms