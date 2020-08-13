Rounds of showers and storms will continue to plague the area Thursday. Much of the same will follow Friday into the weekend, before we finally begin to dry out Sunday. Cooler temps are set for the early part of next week. For more forecast info, see http://WxornotBG.com.
Thursday: 89°/ 71° Scattered Storms
Friday: 90°/ 70° Scattered Storms
Saturday: 89˚/ 73˚ Scattered Storms
Sunday: 91˚/ 72˚ Isolated Storms
Monday: 83°/ 67° Mostly Sunny
