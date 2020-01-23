Overcast skies will reside over the area Thursday. Hit-and-miss rain chances will be possible early before widespread showers take over Thursday afternoon through early Friday. This cold, damp, dreary pattern should stick around through the start of the weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 46/Low 33, PM showers likely
- Friday: High 47/Low 39, showers likely
- Saturday: High 41/Low 34, scattered wintry mix
- Sunday: High 44/Low 33, mostly cloudy
- Monday: High 48/Low 33, partly sunny
