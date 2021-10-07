Rounds of showers and storms will continue to plague the region for one final day Thursday. Drier air will arrive Friday, allowing for only an isolated rain chance during the afternoon. High pressure helps to calm things down for the weekend, with sunshine fueling a warming trend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday Low 64˚ / High 77˚ Storms Likely
Friday Low 58° / High 79° Isolated PM Showers
Saturday Low 57˚ / High 82˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday Low 59˚ / High 84˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday Low 63˚ / High 80˚ Scattered Showers