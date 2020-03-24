Increasing shower and storm chances will plague this Tuesday. A few storms could become strong in the afternoon and evening before a cold front passes east of the area. This will open the door to improving conditions Wednesday into Thursday before rain chances return to finish the workweek. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Tuesday: High 61/Low 45, afternoon showers/storms likely
- Wednesday: High 62/Low 48, partly cloudy
- Thursday: High 75/Low 45, scattered afternoon showers
- Friday: High 81/Low 62, scattered storms
- Saturday: High 75/Low 66, showers/storms likely
