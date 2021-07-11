Rounds of showers and storms will plague the region again Sunday as waves of energy cross the area. Much of the same can be expected early in the week as a cold front stalls across our vicinity. Given the amount of potential rain, flooding could become a concern. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Sunday: Low 71˚ / High 85˚ Storms Likely

Monday: Low 70˚ / High 82˚ Scattered Storms

Tuesday: Low 68˚ / High 85˚ Scattered Storms

Wednesday: Low 68˚ / High 88˚ Scattered Storms

Thursday: Low 72˚ / High 92˚ Scattered Storms