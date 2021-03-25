Widespread showers and storms Thursday morning will be followed by a more prominent round this afternoon/evening. Some storms could become strong/severe as a cold front moves over the area. Rapid clearing overnight will lead into sunny, cooler conditions to finish the workweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: Low 60˚ / High 69˚ Showers/Storms Likely
Friday: Low 50˚ / High 63˚ Partly Sunny
Saturday: Low 47˚ / High 76˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: Low 52˚ / High 68˚ Scattered Showers
Monday: Low 48˚ / High 61˚ Mostly Sunny
