Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day Sunday with otherwise partly sunny conditions. For the week ahead, expect much more comfortable temperatures in the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine to go around. The intense heat is finally behind us! For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 63˚ / High 84˚ Chance T-Storms
Monday: Low 61˚ / High 82˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 61˚ / High 83˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 63˚ / High 85˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: Low 64˚ / High 87˚ Partly Sunny