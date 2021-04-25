Gradually clearing skies will open the door to more sunshine as Sunday wears on. Highs should recover to around 70 this afternoon. A warming trend sees readings close to 80 early in the upcoming workweek, with rain and storm chances slated to arrive Wednesday into Thursday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 45˚ / High 70˚ Partly Sunny
Monday: Low 44˚ / High 79˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 47˚ / High 84˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 64˚ / High 81˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday: Low 63˚ / High 75˚ Storms Likely
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.