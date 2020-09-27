A mix of sun and clouds will paint the sky Sunday, with thermometers rising into the low 80s. A passing cold front Monday will bring increasing rain and storm chances, with brisk, northwesterly winds escorting in a much colder air mass. Lingering showers accompany highs in the 60s Tuesday. For a complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: High 83˚/ Low 60˚ Partly Sunny
Monday: High 72˚/ Low 63 Scattered Showers/Storms
Tuesday: High 65˚/ Low 50˚ Isolated Showers
Wednesday: High 69˚/ Low 46˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: High 66˚/ Low 49˚ Mostly Sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.