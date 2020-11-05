A weak disturbance working across the Southern Plains will bring a slight increase in cloud cover Thursday. High pressure takes back over as we finish out the work week and enter the weekend. Highs will continue on an upward tick, reaching between the mid- and upper-70s Sunday afternoon. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: High 69°/ Low 46° Partly Sunny
Friday: High 68˚/ Low 43˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: High 72˚/ Low 45˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: High 76˚/ Low 54˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: High 77˚/ Low 54˚ Mostly Sunny
