Cloudy skies will be accompanied by an isolated shower chance Wednesday afternoon. We’ll keep chances for the wet stuff in the forecast Thursday into Friday, thanks to Tropical Depression Beta. A series of fronts sweep through this weekend into early next week. Much cooler temperatures are expected to follow. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 72/Low 55, mostly cloudy
- Thursday: High 73/Low 57, scattered storms
- Friday: High 77/Low 58, scattered storms
- Saturday: High 82/Low 63, scattered storms
- Sunday: High 80/Low 64, scattered storms
