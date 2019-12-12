Partly to mostly sunny skies will partner Thursday with temperatures topping out around 50 degrees. Increasing clouds will follow into Friday, with scattered, light rain chances arriving Friday afternoon. This trend will continue into the start of the weekend, with cooler air settling in Sunday. A more potent weathermaker brings likely rain early next week. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Thursday: High 47/Low 22, partly sunny
- Friday: High 50/Low 33, scattered showers
- Saturday: High 48/Low 40, scattered showers
- Sunday: High 42/Low 34, mostly cloudy
- Monday: High 61/Low 36, showers/storms likely
