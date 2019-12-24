Well above-average temperatures will be fueled by a combination of sunshine and southerly winds on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Readings will top out between the mid- and upper 60s for most residents, with a few of us potentially making a run at the low 70s. Clouds will increase Thursday and Friday, but the unseasonable warmth will hang around. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Christmas Eve: High 63/Low 36, mostly sunny
- Christmas: High 68/Low 39, partly sunny
- Thursday: High 62/Low 47, mostly cloudy
- Friday: High 60/Low 48, mostly cloudy
- Saturday: High 65/Low 45, isolated showers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.