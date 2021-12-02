Decreasing clouds will join southerly winds Thursday. This will result in a warm up, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Similar conditions follow Friday, with our next chances at rain holding off until the latter part of the weekend. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday Low 44˚ / High 67˚ Decreasing Clouds
Friday Low 46˚ / High 66˚ Scattered PM Showers
Saturday Low 41˚ / High 57˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday Low 34˚ / High 55˚ Isolated Showers
Monday Low 34˚ / High 46˚ Mostly Sunny