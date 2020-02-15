Southerly winds will be courted by partly sunny skies Saturday. It should be quite nice in the outdoors, with highs hitting the low 50s. Clouds will be on the increase late Sunday into Monday, before likely rain and storm chances arrive with a passing cold front Monday night through Tuesday. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Saturday: High 51˚/Low 20˚ Partly Sunny
- Sunday: High 54˚/Low 36˚ Partly Sunny
- Monday: High 61˚/Low 39˚ Mostly Cloudy
- Tuesday: High 62˚/Low 50˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Wednesday: High 44˚/Low 35˚ Isolated Showers
