Increasing clouds will accompany stout southwest winds once again Thursday, which will take temperatures between the mid- and upper-70s. This will be followed by scattered rain chances late this afternoon, increasing in coverage and intensity tonight into Friday. Scattered showers look to hang around through the weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: Low 56˚ / High 77˚ Scattered PM Showers
Friday: Low 56˚ / High 65˚ Showers Likely
Saturday: Low 47˚ / High 58˚ Scattered Showers
Sunday: Low 42˚ / High 58˚ Scattered Showers
Monday: Low 44˚ / High 62˚ Showers/Storms Likely
