Bishop Leonard Fairley of the Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church has announced that Dr. Jay Smith, senior pastor of State Street United Methodist Church since 2013, will become the district superintendent of the Conference’s Owensboro District. He assumes the new duties effective July 1.
Fairley also said Craig Tuck, who currently serves as senior pastor at Crescent Hill United Methodist Church and 4th Avenue United Methodist Church in Louisville, will become the new senior pastor at State Street.
Tuck is a native of Franklin and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and Louisville Seminary.
Founded in 1820, State Street United Methodist Church is celebrating a yearlong commemoration of its bicentennial. The church recently completed an extensive renovation of its sanctuary and gathering area and restoration of 110 historic stained-glass windows.
