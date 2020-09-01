Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be with us early Tuesday before pop-up storm chances arrive this afternoon, increasing into the night. Prominent chances for the wet stuff will follow Wednesday into Thursday as waves of energy eject out of the Great Plains. A cold front will blast through Friday, bringing cooler, drier weather for the weekend. For more forecast information, see visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 85/Low 70, showers likely
- Wednesday: High 84/Low 72, scattered storms
- Thursday: High 84/Low 70, scattered storms
- Friday: High 81/Low 70, isolated storms
- Saturday: High 79/Low 59, mostly sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.