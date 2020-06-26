Stout, southwest winds will coincide with rays of sunshine Friday, creating a very hot, sultry air mass. This could lead to a stray storm chance Friday afternoon. A cold front will approach and eventually stall across the area throughout the weekend, resulting in more chances for rain and thunderstorms. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 92/Low 64, isolated afternoon storms
- Saturday: High 89/Low 70, scattered storms
- Sunday: High 86/Low 72, storms likely
- Monday: High 91/Low 71, scattered storms
- Tuesday: High 88/Low 70, scattered storms
