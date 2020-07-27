Partly sunny, hot and muggy conditions will continue to beleaguer the region Monday. Most residents should stay dry, with only isolated storm chances this afternoon. A series of disturbances will follow, bringing increasing rain and storm chances as we move through the rest of the week. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 90/Low 72, isolated storms
- Tuesday: High 87/Low 70, scattered storms
- Wednesday: High 86/Low 67, isolated storms
- Thursday: High 83/Low 66, storms likely
- Friday: High 82/Low 68, storms likely
