Storm chances and stout, southerly winds arrive Thursday thanks to a cold front slowly arriving from the northwest. This boundary will slowly advance southeast across the area Friday, keeping the wet stuff in the forecast. Some storms might become strong, with frequent lightning, localized flooding and robust winds being the primary threats. For a complete forecast analysis, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 93/Low 74, scattered afternoon storms
- Friday: High 91/Low 72, scattered storms
- Saturday: High 93/Low 70, scattered afternoon storms
- Sunday: High 95/Low 71, scattered afternoon storms
- Monday: High 96/Low 74, scattered afternoon storms
