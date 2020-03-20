Scattered storm chances will make weather headlines throughout Friday. A cold front is expected to pass in the afternoon, turning winds out of the northwest, which will bring in much cooler temperatures to start the weekend. The good news for Saturday is that it’ll be partly sunny. You better enjoy it, though, before shower chances return Sunday. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 76/Low 53, scattered showers/storms
- Saturday: High 51/Low 38, partly sunny
- Sunday: High 53/Low 34, scattered showers
- Monday: High 61/Low 41, partly cloudy
- Tuesday: High 64/Low 44, showers likely
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.